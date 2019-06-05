Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) is taking steps to make the city polythene free after the government decided to impose a blanket ban on use of plastic and polythene bags.

The slogan, ‘Say no to Polythene’ was coined by the CMC authorities and was strictly implemented for some time.

The CMC had launched a crackdown on offenders by conducting raids and collecting fines. But after some time, the CMC drive lost steam. Rampant use of polythene bags violating the ban indicates that the CMC has failed in enforcing the order effectively.

However, the CMC is taking strong steps to curb the use of polythene bags after Fani.

Around 31 million polythene bags are collected from the city annually. These plastic bags block the drainage systems in the city leading to water logging in several areas.

The CMC has deployed two teams of six people each for conducting raids. In the last few days, around 150 kg polythene bags were seized, and a fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed. CMC Deputy Commissioner Saroj Kumar Rout said public announcements were made saying that polythene bags of less than 50 micron thickness should not be used. After that raids were conducted on shops selling or using these polythene bags. The bags are checked and fines are imposed if the bags do not conform to specifications.

The CMC is planning an awareness camp for schoolchildren regarding the plastic ban. Murals will also be painted on walls to raise public awareness regarding the ban on plastic bags.

A letter will be sent to the traders’ organisation in the city asking them to avoid the use of polythene bags. Fines will be imposed till the use of polythene bags is eliminated, Rout said.