Dhamanagar: A female cobra along with 12 hatchlings were rescued from the house of Khageswar Mahakud in Anandpur Babu Sahi under Dhamanagar block of Bhadrak district.

The incident came to fore after the house owner found a dead hatchling Tuesday and informed the snake helpline suspecting presence of more of them.

Snake helpline member Sheikh Mirza rescued the mother cobra and hatchlings from the house.