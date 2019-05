Bhadrak: Collector Gyanaranjan Das reviewed the implementation of various schemes and projects during his visit to Chandbali block in Bhadrak district Thursday. He visited an Aahaar centre and checked the quality of food being served to the people. The Collector advised the staff of the Aahaar centre to pay heed to sanitation and cleanliness of food and utensils. He was accompanied by sub-collector Pitambar Samal and PD (DRDA) Madhusudan Mishra.

PNN