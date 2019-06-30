Ganjam: The dead body of a person has been found from the roadside of Biruligada village near Panasapadia Sahukar pond under Rambha Police limits in Ganjam district.

The deceased has been identified as Ashwini Kumar Mishra who worked as a demonstrator in Jagannath Mahavidyalaya, Kusidepa village under Khallikote police limit in Ganjam district.

According to information available, unidentified miscreants killed Mishra by crushing his head with a stone. The incident came to fore Sunday morning after some locals spotted Mishra’s body lying on the roadside. The victim’s black Royal Enfield bike was also found besides the body.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem to a nearby hospital. The brother of the deceased registered a case under P.S no. 27/ 19.

An investigation is underway.

