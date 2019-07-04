Malkangiri: The message of Odia poem ‘Tuma Pari Chhota Pila Tie…,’ a source of inspiration for Odisha children during their school days may have been forgotten by most people, but a lecturer of Balimela College in Malkangiri remembers it.

While the poem is based on ‘Utkala Gouraba’ Madhusudan Das who as a school kid repaired a road after slipping into a mud pool, Balimela College’s political science lecturer Purusottam Samarth has set an example by cleaning the drain in the Balimela Notified Area Committee (NAC) area on his own.

Sources said the district NAC’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign failed here due to the negligence of officials.

Purusottam was praised for his efforts after a video of his cleaning drive went viral. He has become a source of inspiration for youths by taking up the cleaning of drain which is the responsibility of NAC authorities.

PNN