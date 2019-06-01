Koraput: A college girl was left battling for life after a male student from her batch allegedly set her on fire over a failed affair in Semiliguda in this district Saturday.

The condition of the girl is said to be critical. She is currently undergoing treatment at Koraput district headquarters hospital.

According to sources familiar with the incident, a verbal duel broke out between them over some issue that turned ugly when the boy poured petrol on the girl and set her ablaze within moments.

While fellow students point to failed romance, the actual reason behind the argument and the extreme step taken by the young man is yet to be known.

Local cops have registered a case suo motu in connection with the incident and investigating into it.

The accused student — a resident of Nandapur in this district — is reportedly absconding.

PNN