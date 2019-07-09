Apia (Samoa): Former world champion Mirabai Chanu bagged a gold medal the opening day of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship here Tuesday. The Indian contingent won a total of 13 medals, which included eight gold, three silver and two bronze medals in senior, junior and youth categories.

In the senior women’s 49 kg event, Mirabai lifted a total of 191 kg (84kg + 107 kg) in the Olympic qualifying event.

Jhilli Dalabehra also clinched the first place on the podium with a lift of 154 kg (70kg + 94kg) in the senior women’s 45 kg event. However, it wasn’t an Olympic weight category.

Soroikhaibam Bindyarani Devi and Matsa Santoshi won the gold and silver medals respectively in the senior women’s 55 kg event.

In the senior men’s 55 kg event, Rishikanta Singh also clinched gold with a total lift of 235 kg (105kg + 130kg).