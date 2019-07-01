Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Monday signed an MoU with the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and Odisha State Table Tennis Association (OSTTA) regarding the hosting of the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship in Cuttack from July 17 to 22, here in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Today’s MoU signing for hosting the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships in Cuttack is an important step for us in promoting sports and especially Table Tennis in the state. I congratulate TT Federation of India and the Odisha State TT Association for partnering with our Government in hosting this prestigious event. I hope this event will bring renewed focus on Table Tennis, in which India has been performing well in recent times. I extend my best wishes to the participating teams,” said the Chief Minister.

Sports Secretary Vishal Dev signed the MoU with TTFI Senior Vice-President SN Sultan and OSTTA President LN Gupta.

Odisha’s Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera was also present on the occasion.

Fourteen countries will participate in the championship. The participating countries are – India, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, England, Scotland, Wales, Jersey, Australia, Cyprus, South Africa, Nigeria and Pakistan.

PNN/Agencies