Bhubaneswar: The Industries department is now planning to provide assistance to industries as part of its ongoing business reforms by taking onboard companies across the state.

Under the formal engagement initiative of the government named ‘Industry Care’, the department has recently held eight meetings in different areas including backward areas to give a push to industrialisation in the state.

The recent meeting was held with Angul, Deogarh, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Sonepur-based companies at the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation’s (IDCO) office in Bhubaneswar Saturday.

The meeting was attended by 18 companies like Vedanta, NTPC, NALCO, JK Paper Mills, Apar Industries, Imfa, Gupta Power, Hindalco Industries, Toshali Cements and others. The meeting was chaired by Sanjeev Chopra, Principal Secretary, Industries department and other officials.

Urging companies to use government help for boosting their business, Chopra said, “Existing companies are the most critical stakeholders of Odisha’s industrial ecosystem, and we are committed to address their issues in a streamlined manner. All companies must make full use of the business reform initiatives launched by the state.”

Vedanta Ltd representative Sanjay Pattnaik said, “The industry care framework developed by the Industries department is a best in class initiative. It is a brilliant exercise and the participation of senior officials at meetings shows the seriousness of the government in resolving issues and creating a conducive environment. I urge fellow industrialists to make full use of this initiative.”

The department has undertaken a series of business reforms to improve ease of doing business in the state. These include the launch of a Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking and consent management system for various environmental acts applicable to industries and others.