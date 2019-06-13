Balasore: The Bankatira Irrigation Project on river Budhabalanga in Balasore district is facing uncertainty, and there are reports that a bid is on to shift the project elsewhere. This has angered the people in 15 panchayats of Sadar block.

Bankatira Jalasechan Prakalp Nirman Kriyanusthan Committee, an organisation of locals, has long been fighting for the project. Members of this outfit have expressed concern over the development.

As uncertainty haunts the project its supporters warned of a protest Wednesday. Members of the committee held a meeting at Niliabag amid reports that the project will be shifted elsewhere.

The activists discussed the issue, and said the new MLAs and MP will be informed of the bid to shift the project.

Pratap Chandra Nayak, the committee’s general secretary, informed members about the issue. The members were unanimous that a movement will have to be launched to take up the issue with the government, and prevent the project from being shifted from Banakatira. They also warned of approaching courts over the issue.

The committee demanded that the district administration and the government should intervene and ensure that the project is executed at the proposed site. If the project is shifted to another site, local people will be mobilised for a massive protest in the area, the activists warned.

A survey for the barrage near Bankatira was conducted a few months ago after the Central Water Commission (CWC) gave its approval. The project was estimated to cost Rs 320 crore and will be built on nearly 230 hectares.

It is learnt that the project has been approved by the CWC, and will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the state government.

The project will facilitate irrigation and help contain floods. There are also plans to tap the barrage water to supply drinking water to Balasore town. Besides, the project will irrigate 6,100 hectares, including 5,000 hectares in Balasore Sadar block and 1,100 hectares in Basta block, mainly during kharif.