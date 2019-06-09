Keonjhar: A day after three labourers, including a woman, died as a mound of earth came crashing on them while they were illegally digging out soil at Tulashichoura in Keonjhar district the police registered a case against a tractor owner Sunday.

Police had seized the tractor used for illegal transportation of soil from the area. Meanwhile, it was stated that the condition of a woman labourer who was injured in the mishap was critical.

The deceased were identified as Nira Juanga, Rekha Dehury and Kesha Juanga. The wounded woman was identified as Pata Mantri.

The mishap took place Saturday afternoon when all the four were engaged in loading sand in a tractor at a quarry, about 7-km away from here.

It was alleged that a construction company had illegally mined soil and murram at this place, but the tehsil authorities had remained apathetic to the activities of the firm.

Meanwhile, locals demanded compensation for the bereaved families and action against those engaged in illegal mining.

They said such mishaps may take place frequently in the coming days as the area has become a hub of illegal mineral extraction.

They alleged that despite repeated complaints to the forest and the revenue departments, no action is being taken to stop the unauthorised mining in the area.

Following the mishap, now various quarters have raised concern over the safety of labourers engaged in illegal mining in the district.

Scores of such illegal mines of minor minerals are being operated in Ghatagaon, Bansapal, Patna, Sadar and Anandapur tehsils. Truckloads of illegally extracted sand, murram, soil and stones are transported in these areas.

The government has been losing crores of rupees towards revenue due to lack of proper monitoring and inaction by the officials.

Many such illegal quarries are operating in Haladharpur revenue circle under the very nose of the administration.

Even as illegal mining of minor minerals is going on, the mines department, revenue department and forest department are allegedly sitting pretty. It is alleged that quarrying taking place illegally is unsafe and mines are kept open for years without being filled in, lamented Pratip Mohanty, a social activist.

Sub-collector Somnath Pradhan said action will be taken against those resorting to illegal mining.

“Review will be conducted if leaseholders have filled in the open mines or not. And action will be taken accordingly,” he added.