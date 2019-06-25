New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first speech in Parliament after his party returned to power with a massive majority, was as much about roasting the Congress as showcasing the achievements of his previous government. In his 70-minute speech during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address, Modi outlined his government’s journey so far and future goals, much of it posited as contrast to the Congress. Even the party’s coming to power in 2014, he indicated, was due to the voters’ frustration with the Grand Old Party.

“In 2014, when we were new, the country said ‘inse toh bachenge’ (we will be spared the Congress) and bought us to power,” he said.

He also took on the Congress directly, accusing the party of arrogance, giving credit to none but the family and “crushing India’s soul” with Emergency.

Modi said the Congress never spoke about the good work of former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narasimha Rao.

“There are some people who feel only a few names contributed to the national progress. They only want to hear those few names and ignore the others. We think differently, we feel each and every citizen has worked for India’s progress,” Modi said.

“Did they ever speak about the good work of Narismha Rao Ji? In this Lok Sabha debate, the same people did not even speak of Manmohan ji,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi also reminded Congress of the Emergency, saying it’s a blot on the democracy that will never fade.

Modi also stressed on the need to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation.

“We have to move together to fulfil the dream of a strong, safe, developed and inclusive nation. I think beyond winning and losing elections. I strive for the welfare of the countrymen. For me, what is satisfying is the opportunity to serve 130 crore Indians and do work that has made a positive difference in the lives of our citizens,” Modi said.

Making at potshot at the Congress, he said, “You have gone so high that you cannot see the ground. You are so high, that the ones on the ground seem small and insignificant,” he said. “Our dream is not to go high, our dream is to join with the roots. That’s our route.”

The “important thing” he said, is that the PM says the Congress is “too busy looking at the skies, I’d say it is the opposite, we are focused on dreams, we are focused on ground reality.”

