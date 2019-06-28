Baripada: The Mayurbhanj district Congress secretary and a scientific assistant of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) were among five persons killed in two separate road accidents in the district, police said Friday.

Seven others were injured in one of the accidents, both of which took place Thursday night.

An iron bar laden trailer rammed into a bus at Agria under Baisinga police station on National Highway 18 Thursday night killing four passengers.

The deceased are Anindya Siddharth (34), a scientific assistant of the IMD at Bhubaneswar, Satya Ranjan Patra (18), Shyamrai Hembram (32), and Sukanti Soren (28).

Seven others were also injured in the head-on collision between the two vehicles, police said adding that they were admitted to the PRM Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

The bus was on its way to Baripada from Bhubaneswar.

The driver and the cleaner of the trailer fled after the accident, police said.

In the second accident, Mayurbhanj district Congress committee secretary Basudev Lenka (57) was run over and killed by a lorry in Betnoti area of the district, police said. The accident occurred when Lenka was going home on a motorbike.

(PTI)