Bhubaneswar: Senior Congress leader and President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik Sunday said that his party in the state is all set to give a tough fight to the rival parties and win back the confidence of the electorate.

Speaking to the media, Patnaik Sunday also commented on the lack of number the Congress party now enjoys in the state Assembly which could affect the elections of Rajya Sabha. However refraining from discussing the issue, Patnaik said he will go by the mandate of the party.

He said, “Elections will be held at Patkura. The dates are yet to be announced. We are also fighting the elections and we are working hard for that. We will fight it with full force. The media has failed to see the activities of Congress there but our work is going on in full swing. We are holding regular meetings.”

He also added that the party would give a tough fight to others. “We will go to the people, discuss the local as well as national issues and will seek vote for our party in the upcoming Patkura elections. It is entirely up to the people of Patkura to decide who they will choose as their next leader,” he said.

While talking about the Rajya Sabha elections, the OPCC president talked about the helplessness of the party to affect the elections. He said, “We do not have strength in Rajya Sabha. There is no question of supporting the BJP. I can’t talk much on the issue as such things are discussed with the party. There are high chances of BJD winning all the three seats in Rajya Sabha. We will go by the decision taken by our party.”