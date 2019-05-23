US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan were among dozens of world leaders who congratulated Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his impressive victory in the general elections as they vowed to work with him to bolster the bilateral ties. Here’s what they said.

Donald Trump: Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!”

Xi Jinping: I attach great importance to the development of China-India relations and would like to work with you to guide the development directions of the bilateral relations, enhance mutual political trust, expand pragmatic cooperation and promote the closer developmental partnership between the two countries to a new height.

Vladimir Putin: I am convinced that, as the Prime Minister of India, you will further strengthen the centuries-old friendship between our peoples and the all-round development of a particularly privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India. We will continue fruitful personal contacts with Prime Minister Modi and to work together to build up the full range of bilateral relations and constructive interaction in international affairs.

Among others who congratulated Modi was French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to work together towards further strengthening of the bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani congratulated Modi on a strong mandate and said the government and the people of Afghanistan look forward to expanding cooperation between the two democracies in pursuit of regional cooperation, peace and prosperity for all of South Asia.

Nepalese Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli congratulated his Indian counterpart and hoped to work closely with him in future.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and main Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa also congratulated Prime Minister Modi.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also offered heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Modi.