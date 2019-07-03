New Delhi: After dissolving all the district committees in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is set for a major reshuffle of its Odisha unit.

Odisha in-charge and former MP Jitendra Singh told IANS: “We will soon have a major reshuffle in the state unit.”

He said he had asked for a report from grassroot party workers after the party’s dismal electoral performance in Odisha.

“On the basis of the report, in the coming days we will reshuffle the entire state unit,” he said.

The Congress won only one of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and 9 out of 146 Assembly seats.

Odisha Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik offered to give up his post following the elections. But Singh said: “His resignation has not been accepted by the leadership.”

The Congress last week dissolved all the district committees in Uttar Pradesh and formed a three member disciplinary committee to examine the indiscipline and anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

The party also dissolved the Karnataka Congress Committee, sparing only state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao and Working President Eshwara Khandare.

Following the Lok Sabha rout, Rahul Gandhi has offered to step down as party President.

(IANS)