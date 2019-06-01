Berhampur: In the high profile murder case of Congress’ Aska MLA candidate Manoj Jena, the cops finally have had some success Friday night as they managed to nab two of the accused after a brief exchange of fire.

Both the accused men, identified as Ganesh Nayak and Hrushi Patra, have been injured in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, said a source. The source added that both Nayak and Patra are history-sheeters.

The cops have recovered two country-made firearms, live ammunition and a motorcycle from their possession.

According to reports, police intercepted the accused men while they were riding towards a place under Golanthara police limits Friday night. Later, they were nabbed following the encounter. That said, three of their associates managed to escape.

It may be mentioned here that Jena was murdered while he was on his way to his village in Nuagaon for preparation of counting of votes May 22 evening. At least four motorcycle-borne miscreants had fired at the 37-year-old Congress leader in Lanjipalli area under Baidyanathpur police station limits in Ganjam district. After firing, the miscreants had also slit his throat injuring him grievously.

He was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, but succumbed to his injuries May 24.

Police had seized a revolver and a motorcycle, suspected to have been used by the assailants, near Golantara road. They also had arrested 12 men, including seven from Aska, three from Bhanjanagar and two from Bhubaneswar, for interrogation. Further, the cops has issued a lookout circular against seven men in connection with the incident to block their bids to sneak into other states apart from requesting banks to freeze their accounts.