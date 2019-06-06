New Delhi: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi expressed concern Thursday over the detention of a former Army man as a foreigner and sought Home Minister Amit Shah’s intervention to get him relief.

In a letter to Shah, the Congress MP said retired subedar and decorated Kargil War veteran Mohammad Sanaullah has been in a detention centre after a tribunal in Assam declared him as foreigner, May 28.

“I write to you to express my concern over the detention… I sincerely want relief for former Army officer Mohammad Sanaullah and the process should be correct where only genuine Indian citizens find security and foreigners excluded,” said Gogoi.

The MP from Assam’s Kaliabor said many media reports indicated inefficiency on the part of government officials involved in the case.

“I request you to look into the matter and initiate an enquiry to ensure that they do not continue to perform their duties in this manner. People of Assam are looking towards the government of India for justice,” Gogoi stated.

After his retirement from the Army, Sanaullah was working as assistant sub-inspector in the Assam Police (Border). Sanaullah, who is the recipient of a President’s medal, was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners Tribunal, Kamrup, following a case registered in 2008 after his name was listed as a ‘D’ (doubtful) voter.

Sanaullah is presently lodged at the Goalpara detention centre and his family has decided to move the Gauhati High Court against the order.

PTI