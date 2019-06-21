Baripada: The Congress received huge jolts in the recently concluded parliamentary and assembly elections in Mayurbhanj which was once a party bastion.

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee tried to look for reasons for the defeat. A fact-finding team led by Santosh Singh Saluja and Nalini Mohanty reached Baripada Wednesday to review the factors that led to the party’s miserable performance.

The team visited the constituencies and met party leaders and workers. The fact-finding team has collected reports from the grassroots workers.

During talks with party workers and leaders, the team came to know that the party had to face debacle due to the alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), anti-party activities by some workers and lack of coordination between party nominees and grassroots workers.

District Congress president Hemant Das, former minister Saraswati Hembram, women’s leader Sasmita Ghosal, OPCC secretary Jogesh Agrawal, vice-president Ashok Adhikari and other leaders like Arabinda Das, Minaketan Behera, Mahendra Nayak and Basudev Lenka took part in the review.

PNN