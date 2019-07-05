New Delhi: The Congress Friday said the country’s healthcare is in ‘shambles’ and accused the BJP of showing ‘humungous indifference’ in the face of deaths due to encephalitis.

“‘Health Care’ is in shambles, ‘Human Lives’ have little value, ‘Humungous’ indifference by BJP! 160 die of Encephalitis in Bihar, 48 die of Encephalitis in Assam. Anyone listening?” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Congress had claimed that India’s healthcare deficit is ‘glaring’ and said it expects the government to double the healthcare expenditure in the budget.

Citing a media report, Surjewala had said there is a shortfall of 82 per cent in specialists like surgeons, physicians etc., 40 per cent of lab technicians, and 12-16 per cent of nurses at primary health care level.

PTI