New Delhi: Days after the announcement of Lok Sabha results, the official Twitter handle of Congress social media head Divya Spandana – also known as Ramya — has gone missing from the micro-blogging site.

The Kannadiga actor turned politician is known for targeting the BJP and its leaders.

A search for @divyaspandana on the micro-blogging site says “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!”. There has been no official confirmation on the reason behind the Twitter account going missing.

Spandana was among the Congress leaders who took jibes at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Twitter.

