Sambalpur: The construction of a kalyan mandap in Ward No. 40 of Sambalpur Mahanagar Nigam is getting delayed. The construction is not over even after four years have passed since the beginning of the project.

The slow pace of progress of the project has led to public resentment as the people were hoping that it would be of use for occasions like marriages and other social functions.

The public blames the inertia of officials and contractors for the delay. The people also suspect that there is an illegal nexus between officials and contractors.

The project was taken up by Sambalpur Mahanagar Nigam in financial year 2014-15. Initially, the work was tendered for Rs50 lakh. But the construction could not be completed with the sanctioned funds.

Electrification, water supply, construction of toilets and, kitchen and soil filling are still going on, sources said. In the last four years, two Collectors and four Commissioners of the Mahanagar Nigam have been transferred.

The Mahanagar Nigam had decided to construct three kalyan mandaps, one each at Burla, Hirakud and Maneswar (Rasanpur). After completion, the mandaps would be managed by the Mahanagar Nigam.

Reacting, the Deputy Commissioner of Sambalpur Mahanagar Nigam, Subhankar Mohanty said, “The project was taken up by the block office and the Mahanagar Nigam has written many letters to it to finish its construction.”

PNN