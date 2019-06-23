BHUBANESWAR: A state-level consultation on Implementation of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, in the light of Sampurna Behura Judgment was organised by Bachpan Bachao Andolan in collaboration with department of Child and Women Development and Mission Shakti here Sunday.

The inaugural session was addressed by Chairperson of Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR), Inspector General of Police, CID-CB Arun Bothra, Director, Social Welfare, Department of Child & Women Development and Mission Shakti, Government of Odisha Reghu G, P K Pattanak from SOA University and Om Prakash Pal, Representative of Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

Various suggestions and recommendations were collected from the participants who were District Child Protection officers, chairperson and members from Child Welfare Committee, members from Juvenile Justice Boards and Child Welfare Police Officers from Special Juvenile Police Units among others.

The valedictory session was addressed by Om Prakash Pal, BBA representative and campaign director of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s foundation, who shared all the discussions made during these two days before the participants. He praised the work of BBA and the commitment of noble laureate Kailash Satyarthi towards Child Protection.