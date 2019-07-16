Jamatikra: Contractors have alleged that they are forced to use substandard products in their construction work as they have to give percentage cut (PC) to officials concerned to get the work order in Attabira block of Bargarh district.

According to the contractors, all developmental work comes under the concerned department. They have to depend upon the departmental officials for the work order. So they are forced to pay PC for getting work orders and keep quiet after giving it.

They further alleged that the departmental officials threaten them if they raise their voice against PC and no tenders will come to their consultancy company in future. So, to earn their livelihood, they are forced to give PC without raising any objection, the contractors said.

According to them, people raise questions about the quality of construction work. But a contractor who gives 15% to 16 % PC before getting a work order will use substandard materials in the construction work.

They said though “we have been complaining in this regard to the administration, all are in vain.”

Crores of rupees are being spent on building community centres, playgrounds, marriage halls and Misson Sakti projects in Attabira block in the district under Amma Gaon Amma Bikash Yojana and Gopabandhu Gramin Yojana among others. But the work orders of these projects are registered in the name of junior engineer of the department concerned. While the works are done under the supervision of the junior engineer, assistant engineer of the department passes the bill.

The contractors alleged that the junior engineer takes 15% to 16 % PC from the sanctioned money under various heads and after that he issues cheques for the remaining sanctioned money to the contractor.

The locals alleged the officials take PC even while constructing toilets in the block. The officials allegedly produce false bills by showing toilets built earlier.

When OP reporters contacted PWD’s junior engineer Simon Toppe, he said, “We are not involved in any type of PC practice.”

Locals alleged that politicians in power demand PC from the villagers to sanction PMAY money.

Locals of Attabira block demanded institution of a high level probe into the PC practice by the departmental babus and politicians.

However, Attabira BDO Pranab Kumar Chand said, “no officials are involved in any PC practice in our block.”

PNN