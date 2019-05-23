Mohangiri: Contractual agencies are withdrawing due to fear of Maoist at Nuamunda under Urladanip panchyat in Kalahandi district.

Sources said, Maoists had opposed two contractual agencies and set fire to their JCB, tractors and mixture machines that were engaged in the road construction work from Mohangiri to Lubengarh under PMGSY and in the construction work of Balibhata Ashram School.

Due to the fear of Maoists, the agencies have been parking their tractors, JCB and other equipment on the CRPF premises after evening at Mohangiri.

Police said looking at the protection of vehicles, Kalahandi police SP instructed contractors to park their vehicles in front of the CRPF camp.

