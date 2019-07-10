Dehradun: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand Wednesday served notice to expel party legislator Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion who is at the centre of a controversy again after a video went viral showing him dancing with two pistols and a carbine.

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Ajay Bhatt served the 10-day notice for expulsion to Champion as the opposition launched a scathing attack on the saffron party on the issue.

Led by state Congress vice president Suryakant Dhasmana, a host of Congress leaders sought strict action against Champion on the basis of this video and called for filing an FIR against him.

Dancing to the tune of the “gup chup” song from the blockbuster movie “Karan Arjun”, Champion is seen holding a pistol in his mouth and a carbine in one hand while there is one more pistol in the other hand. Holding a glass of whisky, he is even seen allegedly abusing Uttarakhand.

After being mired in controversies for a long time, the ruling BJP had cracked the whip, suspending Champion for three months from the party.

Champion’s suspension last month came after a preliminary report prepared by the state BJP disciplinary committee found him guilty of gross indiscipline and also took cognizance of his alleged threats to a journalist.

A video had gone viral last month also in which Champion, the MLA from Khanpur, was seen threatening an electronic media journalist. He was also in the news for publicly making fun of BJP MLA from Jhabreda, Deshraj Karnawal. Later, Champion also challenged Karnwal to a wrestling match to settle their long-standing dispute. Karnwal, however, did not turn up for the match.

Champion, who wanted a ticket for his wife for the Lok Sabha polls from Haridwar, had described the then sitting MP from the seat and now HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as a “migratory bird”.

Champion was among the nine Congress MLAs who had rebelled against Harish Rawat and crossed over to the BJP in 2016. Later, all the nine MLAs were disqualified by the Speaker under the anti-defection law.