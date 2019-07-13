Davinder Singh controversy

In September, the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Committee’s list of 107 competitors, who were to be upheld for the upcoming international events, was released. The most striking the exclusion was of javelin star Davinder Singh Kang, who communicated his misery over the choice and even took steps to leave India and join Italy.

The doubles vs singles row in badminton

The controversy over the separation among singles and double badminton players emerged once again at the Junior National Badminton Championships held in Guwahati in December.

The Assam Badminton Association chose to award cars to winners of the singles category while only cash prizes to winners of Rs 26,000 to each of the doubles players. Doubles badminton stars Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponappa thus were at loggerheads with the organisers.

Sushil Kumar’s controversial comeback

Sushil Kumar came back to competitive wrestling after a long break of three years at the Senior Championships. However, he wound up in controversy once more as he battled two sessions for a negligible 2 minutes and 33 seconds, after which three of his adversaries chose to give him a walkover.

The Kohli-Kumble rift

The greatest discussion that rocked the cricketing scene was the fight between Virat Kohli and head coach Anil Kumble. The controversy died down following Anil Kumble’s resignation. Ravi Shastri replaced the former India skipper. The rift propped up over contrasting styles of Kohli and Kumble. Things went smoothly after Shastri took over the reins once again.

PNN/Agencies