BHUBANESWAR: As the summer reaches its peak, the scorching sun is making people look for shades of all kind. Like each year, window decoration is in vogue this time too. However, the decor this year is marked by decals a design prepared on special paper for durable transfer on to another surface such as glass or porcelain.

Orissa Post interacted with a few window panel and interior designers to delve deeper into the subject.

Joshua Michale of Laxmi Glass design, Laxmi Sagar, said, “Nowadays the Indian interior is following western designs such as window stickers and decals as window decal is a semi-permanent solution whereas wall decals are designed to be relocated on a consistent basis with the use of cheap glue to complete pasting.”

On being enquired about the latest trend, a city-based interior designer Ritwika Pradhan said, “Currently, ornamental window shields are prevalent among those who use plain glass for their windows. Due to huge demand we have decorative film foil stickers for window decoration as it also stops harmful UV rays. From frosted and colourful images to cartoon decals, we have it all. The bright images can be modified according to the requirement of the consumer. Such windows often save one from prying eyes.”

A client Karuna Behera said, “Decals are effective signage preference for companies and homeowners. However, one must choose decals according to his or her own choice so that it matches with other designs and gives your home a complete ornamental look.”

Nowadays, many playschools use cartoon window stickers which reduces the blazing flare of the Sun and attracts kids to schools. The choice that these decors offer is quite extensive. From ‘Tom and Jerry’ cartoon to Chotta Bhim, the options are endless. Apart from it, one can also use floral patterns to enhance the decor.

“The stickers are either in print or produced from vinyl. If one wants something which would last in the outdoors as well, he can go for a sticker produced out from polyester or vinyl. Generally the sticker has two layers: one is decorative part that has adhesive on its back side and patterns on the front; and the paper on the back which you peel off. A worthy, tough sticker should last 8 years or beyond,” said a customer.

With lack of trees in the city, consumers are dressing up their windows smartly with stickers and decals to make their home look inviting and beautiful, while being protective and cool at the same time.