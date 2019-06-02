Puri: In yet another example of police highhandedness, a police official deployed near the , kicked at the basket of a woman bangle-seller before crushing the bangles Saturday.

This wasn’t enough. When the poor bangle-seller protested, the official hurled abuses at her. The incident came to the fore when a video of the episode was seen doing the rounds on social media. The act of police atrocity drew flack from several quarters even as social activists took to Twitter to condemn the barbaric act and demanded action against the errant police official.

Taking note of the tweets and the purported video featuring the police highhandedness, superintendent of police (SP) Umashankar Dash ordered an inquiry. “An additional SP rank official has been entrusted to probe the incident. And action will be taken against the person found guilty,” Das tweeted.

Sachetan Nagrik Mancha chairperson Prasanna Das said that the barbaric attitude of the police official is nothing less than another blot on khaki.

Rath Yatra is knocking at the door and lakhs of people are expected to throng the Holy City to witness the mega event. Puri police, which is already blamed for it’s ‘wrongdoings’, should change its attitude and be people-friendly, said social activist Debasis Das said.

Rights activist Bipin Mohanty said the either side of the stretch between Singhadwar and Marichikot Square is filled with makeshift shops. “These shopkeepers sell various puja and prasad items. And the district administration has time and time again tried to evict them from the Grand Road without even thinking of their rehabilitation,” Mohanty said.

It seems police officials are becoming morally bankrupt. Perhaps it is because of their stressful duty, but they should treat people like human beings, another rights activist said.