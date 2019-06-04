Cuttack: A family from Kamarpada on the city outskirts here Tuesday alleged that Kishore Nagar police have been trying to suppress a murder case by projecting it as a case of accidental death.

The family of deceased Sujit Barik lodged a complaint with Cuttack superintendent of police (rural) RB Panigrahi in this regard.

As per the complaint, Sujit had left home in the morning of May 22 after receiving a phone call from somebody. He did not return home till the afternoon.

Family members searched for Sujit in Kamarpada area but could not trace him.

However, some locals rescued Sujit in a critical condition from a fuel station at Kamarpada around 9 pm and rushed him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. However, doctors declared Sujit dead on arrival.

On being informed by locals, Sujit’s family reached SCB and identified the body that bore several deep cut marks.

However, Kishore Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death after conducting a post-mortem.

“Sujit’s body had several wound marks. It is a clear case of murder. The police have been trying to suppress the case,” alleged a family member.