Daringbadi: Kandhamal police Saturday busted an illegal gun manufacturing facility and seized two guns along with a huge cache of other equipment needed to run the factory.

The cops have arrested one in connection with the incident. The accused has been identified as Kuna Pradhan – a resident of Sriniketa village in this district.

According to a source, the facility was being run from a desolate house near a forest at Dandima village under Daringbadi police limits in Kandhamal district.

The cops, acting on intelligence inputs, conducted a raid at the house and seized the material and arrested the man.

That said, two others – allegedly involved in managing the factory — managed to flee. The cops are conducting raids at several places to nab them.