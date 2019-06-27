Bhubaneswar: The Khandagiri Police, Thursday, busted a gang of robbers who had stolen several four-wheelers from Bhubaneswar and areas in Khurda district.

The gang was also involved in many cases of chain snatching. The police recovered three stolen cars and gold chains from their possession.

The arrested men have been identified as Krushna Das, 24, of Bodipalli in Sonepur, Amarjit Pradhan alias Rocky, 24, of Bali Sahi village in Aul Police Station limits and Maheswar Dalei of Tarasa village in the Rajkanika Police Station limits of Kendrapara.

Das lived in the Dumduma Phase-III area, Amarjit Pardhan at Bharatpur in Khandagiri Police Station limits and Dalei in the Old Town area.

The sleuths also arrested customer of the stolen items, Pravat Sahu, of Boudh, who had come to take one of the stolen cars.

Sources in the police said that a case (330/19) was registered based on a complaint lodged by one Amulya Kumar Sahoo of Karnapur in Angul district. Sahoo’s Swift Dzire car was stolen by the suspects from a parking area near Royal Hotel in AMRI Hospital Square.

Sahoo was sleeping inside the car when the gang broke the car’s window and took away the keys. Later, they assaulted the driver using weapons and threatened him with a toy gun which was also seized by the police.

Two bikes and several mobile phones were also seized from the gang. The gang had earlier stolen gold ornaments from people in Ghatikia, Durgamadhaba Matha in Kolathia and Fire Station Square. They were also involved in stealing an Indigo car from Pitapalli June 1, and a grey Bolero car from a place near the Collectorate in Khurda.

There are eight cases of chain snatching and robbery pending against Pradhan, 11 cases against Das and five cases against Dalei at different police stations.