Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police is yet to identify at least 10 bodies which it has seized from various places of the Silver City here within a year.

Police have also failed to solve the mysteries behind the bodies and arrest anybody in this context.

Badambadi police had seized a youth’s body from Khannagar area July 1. It was suspected that the youth had been bludgeoned to death by some miscreants. Police have registered a murder case in this regard, but they have failed to identify the body and arrest the perpetrators.

A decomposed body was seized by Jagatpur police from Mahanadi riverbank April 1. Circumstantial evidences suggested that it was a case of murder. However, police are yet to identify the body and solve the mystery behind the incident, sources said.

In November this year, Mangalabagh police had recovered the body of a youth from a garbage dump in Nuapatna area. Locals informed police that some criminals had killed the youth over some issues and dumped the body at Nuapatna. Police registered a case of unnatural death and launched a probe. However, police have failed to identify the body.

Similarly, Madhupatna police had recovered a body from Khannagar area October 17, last year. The body bore several wound marks. Police registered a case in this regard after conducting a post-mortem on the body. However, nothing has been revealed by police with regards to the identity of the person and the cause behind his death.

In October last year, Mangalabagh police had seized the body of an elderly man near a hotel at Ranihaat. The body was sent for a postmortem at SCB Medical College and Hospital. The mystery behind the body is yet to be solved by police, sources said.

As per the existing norms, police are supposed to inform the state Crime Branch about the unidentified bodies. However, no information in this regard has been passed to the CB, sources said.

“Police have recovered more than 10 bodies from various places of Cuttack in a year. No step has been taken by police to identify the bodies and solve the cases,” said a social activist.

When contacted, police commissioner Satyajit Mohanty said security personnel are probing the incidents. “Sometimes, we are facing problems to identify the bodies. But, our officials have solved some cases and managed to arrest the accused,” he said.