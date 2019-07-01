BHUBANESWAR: Rajasthan Cotton Fab 2019, which has already attracted a huge footfall of fashion lovers, is scheduled to conclude at Exhibition Ground here Thursday.

More than 100 stalls displaying authentic cotton, Rajasthani designs, Bandhani, Gujarati handiwork, fashion jewellery, crockeries and much more are set up at the expo.

More than 100 designers, weavers and crafts persons drawn from 22 States are part of this year’s exhibition-cum-sales where the organisers aim to promote traditional rural art. The expo provides a platform to the artisans to sell their products directly to customers.

“We are now in the concluding days of the exhibition and the footfall seems to increase every evening. However, we haven’t reached the target we had set during the opening day of the expo,” said a seller Amit Ahuja.

Another artisan Devika Rani, whose Gujrati bed sheets and covers are selling like hot cakes, begs to differ. “Sometimes, it’s good to wait until the last last day of business. I am sure we all will cross the profit margin,” she said.

Two young fashion lovers Subhangi and Rupsa feel that this cotton expo caters to the needs of all. “The designs are a mix of contemporary and traditional. Colours are superb and so is the fit. We bought a handful of Rajasthani dress materials for upcoming functions at home,” said Subhangi.

Another buyer Seema Nath said, “I am here to buy great apparels. Besides, I am also buying many of those colourful jars for display and storing food items like pickles.”

An artisan from Kutch Shakaut, who has brought mulberry silk, cotton sarees, dress material and dupattas for sale, admits that although the morning hours are bit dull, evenings are great for sale.”