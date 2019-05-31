Perhaps nothing unites India more than cricket. In a country that boasts a population of over 1.37 billion, cricket is the biggest religion and cricketers like gods. Every victory is no less than a festival. There may be innumerable debates about Test and one-day cricket fast losing their charm thanks to the shorter T-20 format, but in India the game is still hugely popular.

The one-and-a-half-month long Indian Premier League (IPL) is just over and the sport’s biggest event, ICC World Cup 2019, gets underway May 30. Too much cricket? But no one is complaining. As the Men in Blue gear up for their World Cup campaign, the entire nation has already gone into a festive mood. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and Mumbai to Bhubaneswar, cricket fanatics will keep their fingers crossed over the next 45 days hoping to see Virat Kohli and team lift the coveted trophy.

In India, cricket isn’t just a festival, it’s also big business. From electronic brands flashing discounts on billboards to hotels and pubs designing new menus and coming up with special offers on match days to consumer durable brands organising lucky draws to watch the final at Lords to school and college students meticulously planning their schedule on match days to the fake jersey market, the countdown to the biggest cricket extravaganza has well and truly begun.

And if India manages to inch closer to the title, the firecracker market too will witness a boom. It goes without saying that for Indians, there can never be an overdose of cricket.

The biggest gainers certainly are the big electronic brands, who try to cash in on the opportunity to push sales of television units before and during the cricket tourney. With mobile phones now taking over from television as a favoured medium because they allow fans to watch matches on the go, handset manufacturers too will be trying to make the most of the occasion.

“Our company has come up with some lucrative exchange offers and are also organising a lucky draw contest. The first three winners will get a return ticket to London to watch the finals at the iconic Lords,” says Ria Dash, a saleswoman working at a prominent television and mobile phone brand store. “Our company comes up with such offers before all big international sports events where India is a hot favourite, but the World Cup is certainly the biggest of all sporting events.”

Some brands are waiting for the World Cup to launch new products. Much like television brands, quite a few popular FMCG brands too are organising pan-India lucky draw contests and offering attractive gifts, including a chance to rub shoulders with the cricket heroes and watch matches live in England and Wales.

Understandably, big cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and others have been gripped by World Cup fever. “I was at Esplanade Mall and saw people queuing up for forms being distributed by a mobile phone brand for a lucky draw contest. The winner would get the chance to watch one of India’s matches during this World Cup. They will be paying for everything from travel to match tickets. I decided to try my luck and filled up the form,” says Rian Mohanty, a Class VI student of BJEM School, Bhubaneswar.

Restaurants and hotels too have been trying to cash in on the opportunity. Watching football matches over beer at pubs is part of European sports culture. While the concept gained popularity in Indian metro cities with the introduction of T-20, it is fast becoming a trend in other parts of the country too.

“India will start their campaign with a match against South Africa June 5. Watching matches over some lovely food and drinks is the ideal way to spend a summer evening. Restaurants and bars are gearing up to woo customers with a wide range of offers on food and beverages. We have offers on an array of dishes, which are favourites with some of the greatest cricketing icons,” says Binod Mohapatra, proprietor, Food Factory restaurant, Bhubaneswar.

Binod adds that a lot of research has gone into designing the menu that boasts catchy names like ‘Gayle Keema’, ‘Captain Cool Kebabs’ ‘Viru Da Biryani’, ‘Shane’s Spaghetti’, ‘Sharma Ji ke Aloo Parathe’ and ‘Virat Lassi.’

Restaurants are also doing up their interiors to go with the World Cup ambience.

“The matches will be screened live on giant screens and a variety of mocktails and finger foods will be available. The offers will keep changing as India makes progress. Watching matches on the giant screen with so many people cheering for India is a different experience altogether. We made similar arrangements during the recently concluded IPL without charging anything extra from the customers. India’s matches will mostly start at 3 pm and will be on till at least 11 pm. So, we expect more footfall. Matches on weekends will draw even more people,” says the proprietor of Food Court at Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar.

Pubs too are trying to make the most of the opportunity given that most of the second innings of matches will be played in the evening, the ideal time for officegoers to unwind. “Many restaurants and bars are erecting special platforms and stages for cricket fans to enjoy matches over food and drinks. We will have live DJs, music and special light effects during the screening. However, the screening will be done in a special room as there might be some customers who would prefer to enjoy the evenings in a quiet way,” says Biswajeet Lenka, owner of Trimurti Bar and Restaurant.

He further says that the restaurant has made special arrangements for India’s campaign opener. “Brand promotions are common during sporting events and World Cup is the biggest cricket show on earth. We are also organising a few contests like predicting how much a team will score during power play and who will hit the maximum boundaries. Winners will be given special discounts. Also, we have designed a new menu for the match days.”

Cricket apps are certainly going to be popular this season. They have made things easier for those who may miss the action because of their work schedule.

Beyond associating with World Cup 2019, many brands will also promote their products among cricket-crazy fans in India, says Sanjay Rout of Cuttack, zonal head of a popular mobile company. “We are giving special discounts during the matches and our online selling partners will give a discount on the handsets on the match day that matches the winning team’s score.”

A number of mobile apps are offering prizes for playing offline games using their apps. Cricket enthusiast Jajati Keshari Rout from Bhubaneswar says, “If you want to earn more money by investing your knowledge of cricket in fantasy cricket leagues, then there are many apps available in Play Store. Such apps are not only entertaining but also give you rewards for smart thinking. I have already downloaded a couple of those popular apps.”

Santosh Kumar Nandi, who works with the Department of Posts, is a cricket enthusiast and has been following World Cup cricket since its first edition. Rarely has he has missed any of India’s matches. This time too won’t be any different. “India was a minnow in the first two editions of the World Cup. The team participated in the Prudential Cup as an underdog and went on to script history by winning the title. Kapil Dev led from the front in 1983 and since its first World Cup victory at Lords, 36 summers ago, cricket is part of India’s identity,” he says.

Like all cricket enthusiasts, Santosh too is looking forward to World Cup 2019 and will be cheering for his country. He wants India to fight till the last ball is bowled or the last wicket is taken.

“In India, cricket is feverishly followed like politics. But, unlike politics, cricket brings people together by dismantling barriers of age and position. It is a stress reliever and lightens the mood. Even as the heat of the general election in the country wanes, cricket is readying to fill the space, says Pabitra Mohan Kar, a young poet and senior official of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

Bijon Roy, an avid fan of both Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, says, “We used to hide transistors in our pocket to listen to cricket commentary but today we have apps where matches are live streamed. I have to go to work on some of the match days but plan to take half day leave because not only does India have a great chance of winning but, in all likelihood, this is going to be the last World Cup for Dhoni. I don’t want to let go the opportunity of watching him play.”

With enthusiasm building up and both critics and fans hopeful about India’s chances of clinching the title one more time, Sunday POST wishes Team India all the best.

SOYONG, OP