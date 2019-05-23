Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar has said that there are 2, 500 tables for counting 146 Assembly and 21 Lok Sabha seats. He said that each hall will have 15 tables, out of which seven will be allocated for counting of the Lok Sabha votes and seven for the Assembly polls. One table will be used for counting postal ballots.

A total of 6, 700 officials have been deployed across the state for counting, while each counting centre will have one observer.

Kumar informed, “Each constituency will witness an average of 30 rounds of count. Sambalpur will record the lowest with 19 rounds of count per constituency while Patnagarh constituency will have most number of counts – 49.”

In 2014 elections, 31, 326 postal ballots were counted and this year the number of postal ballots received is approximately 1,00,000.