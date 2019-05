Baripada: Counting of votes got delayed at four centres in Mayurbhanj district. According to reports coming in, counting did not begin even at 9.00am an hour after the scheduled time of 8.00am. The centres which were affected are Baripada, Rairangpur, Karanjia and Udala. The reason for the delay is yet to be ascertained.

On the other hand, there was dissatisfaction among the government employees at the Baripada centre over the distribution of food packets.

PNN