Padmapur: A country boat carrying 35 people capsized at Charibatia ghat in Balimeda panchayat under Basudevpur bock in Bhadrak district Friday. Fortunately, all of them swam to safety.

Sources said the boat was ferrying 35 people including 12 women and children from Khaparadihi. All of a sudden, the boat tilted to one side and all passengers fell into the river.

All the passengers knew swimming and swam to safety. Five motorcycles that had fallen into the river were retrieved later.

The leaseholder of the ghat has not yet effected the use of lifejackets for the boat passengers.

The ghat was leased out for Rs 9.40 lakh, but there has been no concern for the safety of the passengers.

Leaseholder Bijay Mallick said the boat capsized due to crowding.

Locals demanded that the administration take immediate steps for implementing safety measures for boat passengers at the ghat.