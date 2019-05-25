Angul: Police recovered bodies of a couple from a forested area near Chandi market on the outskirts of this town Saturday morning.

The bodies were found hanging from a tree, police said.

While the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. Both of them were allegedly involved in an extra marital affair, locals said.

The cops have identified the couple as Ranjan Sahoo of Kumandar area near Chandi square and Sujata Sahoo of Baluakata. Sujata was wife of Ranjan’s brother-in-law.

The couple had been missing for last three-four days.

Saturday morning few local residents spotted the bodies hanging from a tree and immediately informed the police.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy and launched an investigation into the incident.

