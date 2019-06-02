Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police felicitated a couple that had returned a bag containing jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh after finding the same from a road near Salipur.

Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Akhilesvar Singh felicitated Bijayanand Mohanty and his wife Prativa Mohanty by presenting the couple a citation.

Mohanty, a resident of Orikanta village under Nemal police limits of Cuttack district, is now serving as a teacher at Kalapalli in Malkangiri district.

According to sources, constable Sridhar Sahu, posted at the office of Cuttack DCP, lost a bag containing jewellery while travelling on a bike near Salipur May 13.

The Mohanty couple found the jewellery bag from the road and returned it to Sahu by contacting the latter over phone.