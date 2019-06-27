Bolangir: People of Jharanipada village of Kameimunda panchayat under Turekela police limits were in for a shock Thursday when they discovered a young couple hanging from a tree in a reserved forest area. The deceased have been identified as Rashmita Thanapati (18) and Rajaman Bhoi (17) of Jharanipada village.

According to information available, the couple had gone missing for the last couple of days. The family members of the deceased had been searching for the two but had not been able to trace them. However, they did not report the matter to the police.

Around 11.00am, Thursday morning, a few women of the village had taken their goats to the forest. They discovered the bodies of the the two hanging from a tree.

The villagers then informed the police at the Turekela station. SDPO Saroj Kumar Mohapatra reached the spot along with the cops to investigate the matter. A case of unnatural death has been registered by the police and the bodies have been sent for autopsy.

Sources said that Rashmita and Rajamon were having an affair. However, the families of the two were strictly opposed against the two tying the nuptial knot. Seeing no other way the two committed suicide, the sources said.

PNN