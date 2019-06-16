Bantala: A married couple was seen hanging from a tree in Kumuri village under Purunakote police limits of Angul district Sunday. Prima facie, it appears that they have committed suicide, even though police is yet to reveal any specifics.

The deceased have been identified as Madhu Sahu (35) of Kumuri village and Shanti Pradhan (38) of Kothbhuin village.

According to locals, both the deceased had been married into separate families and had children from their earlier marriages. That said, they fell in love a year ago which was opposed by their families. Shanti’s husband had taken the issue to the court.

However, Madhu and Shanti had eloped six months ago and had married in a court. They had come to Dolasinga village Saturday on the occasion of Raja. Both were last seen in the village enjoying the festival.

They are believed to have taken the extreme step out of shame though the exact cause of the death can only be ascertained following a police investigation.

Villagers and people from nearby villages thronged the place after the news broke. Neither side had registered a police case at press time.

