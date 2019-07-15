Keonjhar: A couple sustained critical injuries after the cycle they were travelling in was hit by a trailer near Putulia Petrol pump of Kendeipasi panchayat under Patana block of Keonjhar district Monday morning.

The injured couple has been identified as husband Benudhan Mohanty and wife Bhakti Rani Mohanty of Puipani Village, Kathabhari panchayat under sadar police limit.

Souces said, the accident occurred when duo were returning from Putulia to Patana in a cycle, the trailer hit the cycle.

The injured duo was first rushed to Primary Health Care Centre (PHC) and later was shifted to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar.

PNN