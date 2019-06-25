Champua: A couple celebrated its marriage anniversary by donating blood to the Red Cross blood bank. Sources said Manas Ranjan Pattanayak who belongs to Dhenkanal district and works as a Geologist in Barbil and his wife Sanjukta Pattanayak came to the blood bank at Champua and donated blood.

Both the husband and wife are members of the Gayatri Parivar and are involved in several social works. Donating blood is an important gift to needy patients who struggle for their lives, Manas said gladly.

The noble act of the couple has drawn praise from all over. The doctor at the Red Cross blood bank, Jyoti Ranjan Mallik, said, “More and more people should come forward to donate blood.”

PNN