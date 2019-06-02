Malkangiri/Puri: A couple and a seven-year-old boy were electrocuted in two separate incidents in Odisha Sunday.

In the first incident, a man and his wife were electrocuted after they accidentally came in contact with a live electric wire in Kanas village under Delang block of Puri district Sunday morning.

According to sources, the couple were busy in plucking flowers this morning when they stepped on the live wire accidentally which was lying on the ground.

Police rushed to the spot on being intimated. They recovered the bodies and sent them to Bhubaneswar based Capital hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, locals have blamed the Electricity department for the death of the couple as the wire that had snapped after Cyclone Fani had not been repaired since.

In the second incident, a seven-year-old boy died after he climbing over an electricity transformer at Patanaguda village under Kairaput block in Malkangiri district.

The deceased was identified as Rajendra Sisa.

According to locals, the minor boy climbed up the high-voltage electric transformer in order to catch a bird and got electrocuted in the process. Police rushed to the spot on being informed and sent the body to a local hospital for post mortem.