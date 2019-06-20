Daringibadi: An employee of Southco in Daringibadi block of Kandhamal district is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary in a unique way.

Dillip Kumar Sahoo, his wife and two children, has set an example by planting eight banyan saplings to celebrate their eighth wedding anniversary.

Nowadays, most people celebrate birthdays and marriage anniversaries in star hotels and restaurants spending lakhs. But this does not help society in any way.

Spreading the green message, the couple has not only educated their children about the environment’s importance, but has also created awareness among the people of Daringibadi on the need for afforestation.

Giving his views, Dillip said, “Henceforth, we will plant hundreds of saplings.” The couple’s example has drawn appreciation from all sections of society. Many people of Daringibadi block have expressed interest in following the example set by Dillip and his wife.

The couple planted the banyan trees by the side of the NH near Hillview Park. They also said they will take care of the saplings.

Dillip and his wife Arundhati Behera are being assisted by their son Shreyanshusen Sahoo and daughter Sugyanisucharita Sahoo in their green drive.