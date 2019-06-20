Kendrapara: The SDJM court here Thursday rejected the bail petitions of two younger brothers of gangster Tito and also his brother-in-law.

G Babu alias Sayed Asfaque Ali, Chitto alias Sayed Iftekahar Ali (younger brothers of Tito) and Munna alias Amzad Khan were arrested by the STF team from the Dilwarpur house of the gangster late Tuesday night and produced in the court Thursday.

All three were involved in a number of criminal cases and wanted by the police.

Tito and the three accused have forcibly occupied of 36 gunthas of land of GC Mohanty worth of Rs 1.44 crore. The STF inquired into the case after Mohanty lodged an FIR.

The STF personnel had earlier arrested four persons in connection with the case. With the arrested of the three, the number has gone up to seven.