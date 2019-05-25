Kesinga: A 50-year-old cowherd was electrocuted at Sukunabhata village under this police limits in Kalahandi district Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Baisistha Bag of the same village.

According to villagers, a 330KV low-lying electric wire connecting a point near National Highway-26 to another place at a distance of 30 meters had been lying low for last couple of days.

The incident occurred when Baisistha’s stick accidentally came in contact with the wire while he was tending to his cattle, leading to his death on the spot.

The cops arrived on the scene after being notified of the incident and recovered the body for autopsy.

Later his body was handed over to his family members for last rites. Police have launched an investigation into the incident after registering a unnatural death case.

PNN