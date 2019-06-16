Attabira: Whenever there is any traffic awareness programme in western Odisha districts, Padmalochan Vosagar is sure to be there.

Vosagar, a resident of Burda village in Bheden block of Bargarh district, says that creating traffic awareness among the public, particularly youths, is a labour of love.

He has been creating awareness on traffic rules at many places in western Odisha districts like Bargarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda. “Till now, I have conducted and attended traffic awareness programmes in 150 schools, 50 colleges and 20 other places,” says Vosagar.

Starting from administrative officers to elected public representatives, everyone praises Vosagar, who once stood first in a traffic training programme.

When asked why he is so committed to creating traffic awareness, his answer is that he wants to save lives. He believes a death on the road is equal to at least four deaths, if the dead person is a family’s breadwinner. Sometimes, elderly parents lose their only support.

Vosagar has been felicitated by the Bargarh Collector, SP and RTO. The committees of Bargarh Dhanu Jatra, Bheden Ram Leela, Godbhaga Durga Puja, Sohela Durga Puja, Talpali Dhanu Jatra, Nauagaon Dhanu Jatra and Thuapali Dhanu Jatra have also felicitated him.

He came to the limelight after creating traffic awareness among bikers during the Car Festival in Puri.

Vosagar’s family consists of his wife and a son. He doesn’t have much farmland and the family lives in a mud walled thatched house. He hasn’t got a pucca house under any government schemes.

Despite poverty, he makes it a point to go on creating public awareness about traffic rules without complaining.

PNN