Smartphones have changed our lives in a variety of ways. Cricket aficionados, for example, need not take a day’s leave from office or bunk school or college to watch matches anymore. There are innumerable apps that can be downloaded to keep a real-time check on match scores and results. With the ICC World Cup 2019 already underway, and India being one of the favourites to win the title, cricket fans will be busy over the next 45 days keeping track of the performances of the Men in Blue. Sunday POST lists a few apps that will enable you to watch cricket World Cup 2019 on your Android and iOS devices.

ESPNCricinfo

One of the most popular apps, it gives users ball-to-ball updates. Besides, the app also provides a summary of the commentary, scorecard and highlights of the important moments from the match. Users can track every minute detail from fall of wickets, boundaries, and scores to expert comments and detailed match reports.

ICC Cricket

This is one of the most reliable apps and a hit with the masses. It provides you with everything that you want to know about international cricket. From previews to fixtures, team and player rankings, match reviews and video interviews, the app has everything.

Users also get access to audio coverage of all international matches including the ICC World Cup 2019.

TVTap

TVTap can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices and will be streaming all the World Cup matches live. You really need not look for a television set to get match updates. Users can tune into any sports channel using this app, as it has all the channels broadcasting World Cup matches currently, including Star Sports, Channel 9 and Super Sports.

Live NetTV

This Android app will be streaming all ICC World Cup 2019 matches live. The best thing about the app is that it also has an ad-free version. Moreover, users can also stream live matches including the ones being aired by Sky Sports UK. The app has the best sports channels like Sky Sports, Star Sports, Super Sports as well as popular channels from New Zealand, Australia and Pakistan.

Tapmad

This is a popular video streaming platform that gives you access to HD movies, cricket and football matches. The app doesn’t require any registration or membership. Users can simply download the app and start watching the matches or get live updates. So, if you want to watch good quality cricket videos and matches, give Tapmad a try.

Swift Streamz

This Android app has been updated recently and will be streaming all World Cup matches live. So, if you have unlimited data and want to watch all matches ball-by-ball, then this app is the perfect choice. Moreover, the video quality is high, and users can enjoy buffering-free live cricket matches. And much like all free live streaming apps, Swift Streamz too has all top Indian and European channels.

HD Streamz

If you are looking for high quality picture, then HD Streamz may be a good option for watching World Cup cricket. It also works like the Swift Streamz app and provides a host of channels like Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 HD, all Super Sports HD channels and Ten Sports HD. Chances are that the developers might add a few more channels during the tournament.

